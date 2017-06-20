NEW YORK, June 20 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs poached Jeff Douthit from rival Credit Suisse naming him head of global business and consumer services, according to an internal memo.

Douthit, who joins Goldman as a partner, will start in September. He will work out of Chicago as a member of Goldman's industrials group, reporting to Dusty Philip.

Douthit worked at Credit Suisse for 21 years, most recently as head of the business and consumer services group and as co-head of investment banking in Chicago. He took the top spot in Chicago in 2013 after James Nappo left the bank for Jefferies. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)