NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - Jonathan Strain, co-head of US commercial real estate finance at Goldman Sachs, has left the firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Strain joined Goldman about two years ago from JP Morgan where he was the head of CMBS capital markets.

Ted Borter will act as Goldman's sole head of US commercial real estate finance, the source said.

Strain could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison)