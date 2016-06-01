HONG KONG, June 1 (IFR) - Dominique Jooris has left Goldman
Sachs to head the Pictet Group's private banking entity in
Singapore.
Jooris, who was formerly Goldman Sachs's managing director
and head of credit capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, will begin
his new stint as CEO at Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) on July 11.
A source familiar with the situation said Jooris will not be
replaced.
Simon Ong, a Goldman Sachs executive director working in its
South-East Asia debt capital markets division, has also left the
US bank. Ong, who joined GS in 2010, will also not be replaced.
Currently, four senior managing directors are running
Goldman Sachs's debt and credit capital markets business in Asia
ex-Japan: Rita Chan, Julian Trott, Rahul Patkar and Nelson Lo.
Jooris moved to Hong Kong in 2009 as head of
investment-grade capital markets with Goldman Sachs and led the
Asia ex-Japan syndicate desk until 2010.
He was previously co-head of the European financial
institutions DCM group. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 and has
co-authored a book in Chinese on hybrid capital products.
A spokesman at Goldman declined to comment.
Jooris will also serve as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management
South Asia and lead the business development of PWM in South and
South-East Asia. He will report to Claude Haberer, CEO of Pictet
Wealth Management Asia.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)