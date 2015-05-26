HONG KONG May 26 Goldman Sachs has named
Kate Richdale and Andrea Vella as its new co-heads of investment
banking in Asia excluding Japan, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
They replace Matthew Westerman, who will move to London to
become chairman of the firm's Europe, Middle East and Africa
investment banking division, the memo said.
Richdale was previously head of investment banking services
in Asia for Goldman Sachs, while Vella was co-head of the
financing group in the region.
A spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs confirmed the contents of
the memo.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Richard Pullin)