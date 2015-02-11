Feb 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday named Alison Mass and Alasdair Warren global co-heads of its financial sponsors group, which advises private equity firms on their deals, according to an internal memo.

Mass and Warren will work across industries, products and regions to further develop Goldman's financial sponsors franchise, co-heads of investment banking Richard Gnodde, David Solomon and John Waldron wrote in the memo.

Mass, who joined Goldman as partner in 2001, most recently co-headed its financial sponsors group in the Americas. Warren, who joined Goldman as managing director in 2005 and became partner in 2008, was head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa financial sponsors group.

Goldman will no longer have regional heads of the financial sponsors group. Pete Lyon, who was co-head of the financial sponsors group in the Americas alongside Mass, was named co-head of Goldman's investment banking services group in the Americas. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)