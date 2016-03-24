NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs' head of US interest rate products trading Peeyush Misra and its head of agency mortgage-backed securities trading Carsten Schwarting have left the firm, according to a memo obtained by IFR.

Both men joined Goldman from Bear Stearns after that bank was sold to JP Morgan. They decided to exit the firm after eight years, according to the memo dated March 18, signed by securities division co-head Isabelle Ealet, Pablo Salame and Ashok Varadhan.

The decision comes as Goldman slims down its fixed income trading group by as much as 10%, according to some estimates.

Misra joined Goldman in 2008 as a managing director and head of the collateralised mortgage obligation desk in mortgage trading.

Prior to assuming his current role in 2013, he was head of the agency residential mortgage backed securities joint venture. Prior to that, he was co-head of mortgage trading. Peeyush was named partner in 2010.

Schwarting also joined Goldman in 2008 as a vice president on the agency mortgage backed securities desk.

Prior to assuming his current role, he was head of commercial mortgage backed securities, commercial real estate loan and CDO trading. He was named a partner in 2014.

Separately, Goldman's head of US inflation trading, Josh Schiffrin, has been on leave since January as the investment bank reviews certain trades, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Schiffrin is expected to return to the desk as soon as next week.

According to the Wall Street Journal, "Goldman's compliance executives are seeking to determine whether Mr. Schiffrin's desk may have violated the firm's policies in booking certain inflation trades, in which government bonds and their derivatives are used as hedges." (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)