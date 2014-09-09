LONDON, Sept 9 Gottex Fund Management has hired former HSBC executive James Hughes to help develop institutional business for its multi asset investment unit.

Hughes will join the Swiss money manager in October and report to Michael Azlen, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Previously, Hughes was group chief investment officer of HSBC Insurance, responsible for more than $95 billion of assets across 14 countries globally. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)