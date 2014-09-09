BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
LONDON, Sept 9 Gottex Fund Management has hired former HSBC executive James Hughes to help develop institutional business for its multi asset investment unit.
Hughes will join the Swiss money manager in October and report to Michael Azlen, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.
Previously, Hughes was group chief investment officer of HSBC Insurance, responsible for more than $95 billion of assets across 14 countries globally. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.