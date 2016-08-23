BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (IFR) - Gramercy Funds Management named Chris Tackney a managing director and co-head of its trading desk.
Tackney joins Gramercy, a US$5.7bn emerging markets investment manager, from rival shop Greylock Capital where he was head of trading. Prior to joining Greylock, Tackney was a senior portfolio manager for emerging market corporate bonds at Schroder Investment Management.
Tackney will co-head the trading desk with Matt Maloney and report to Gramercy Chief Investment Officer Robert Koenigsberger. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: