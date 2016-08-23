NEW YORK, Aug 23 (IFR) - Gramercy Funds Management named Chris Tackney a managing director and co-head of its trading desk.

Tackney joins Gramercy, a US$5.7bn emerging markets investment manager, from rival shop Greylock Capital where he was head of trading. Prior to joining Greylock, Tackney was a senior portfolio manager for emerging market corporate bonds at Schroder Investment Management.

Tackney will co-head the trading desk with Matt Maloney and report to Gramercy Chief Investment Officer Robert Koenigsberger. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)