Trump budget calls for Wall Street regulators to face restructuring
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - The investment banking arm of Guggenheim Partners has hired leveraged finance banker Carl Mayer from Nomura in a push to expand its capabilities in the sector.
In his new role, Mayer will focus on the origination, structuring and distribution of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, the company said in a statement.
Mayer joins the firm as a senior managing director in New York after a 20-year career in leveraged finance at Nomura, Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.
Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mayer served as Nomura's head of leveraged finance and financial sponsors in the Americas. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.