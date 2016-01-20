Jan 20 A former senior Pentagon official,
Matthew Spence, has joined Guggenheim Partners LLC as an
investment banker, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Spence, who most recently was deputy assistant secretary of
defense for Middle East Policy from 2012 until last year, joined
the firm's New York office as a managing director in the fall.
He will focus on technology and security deals.
Spence, who has a background in law and management
consulting, held other roles in Washington including serving as
a senior advisor to two National Security advisors and also was
a special assistant to the president and senior director for
International Economic affairs.
Guggenheim has over the years hired bankers and advisors
with political backgrounds.
Adam Hitchcock, a former chief of staff to the White House
Council of Economic Advisors in the Obama administration, joined
the bank in Chicago in 2011 as a managing director.
Another managing director, Dylan Glenn, was a special
assistant to President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003. Maurice
Sonnenberg, a senior international advisor to Guggenheim, worked
with several presidential administrations and advised on
intelligence and counterterrorism.
