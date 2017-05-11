LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Jamil Hallak has left Haitong Securities where he worked on the trading desk as a managing director in emerging markets fixed income.

Hallak had joined Haitong after previous experience at BNP Paribas, SHUAA Capital, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Haitong could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)