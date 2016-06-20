LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Hannam & Partners, the mining and resources industry advisory firm set up by former JP Morgan banker Ian Hannam, said it had appointed Ingo Hofmaier and Andrew Chubb as new partners.

Hannam & Partners said on Monday Hofmaier will be head of mining and Chubb will become head of corporate finance. Both had previously been directors at the company.

They join five existing partners at the firm: Hannam, chief executive Neil Passmore, Timothy Hoare, Giles Fitzpatrick and Rupert Fane.

Hannam & Partners said Hofmaier has 16 years of experience in corporate finance, M&A and general management in Europe, Africa and Asia, and joined the firm three years ago from Rio Tinto's business development team.

Chubb was previously a managing director at Canaccord Genuity, where he worked for eight years in the natural resources team.

Hannam was dubbed "king of mining" and set up his firm after advising on some of the world's biggest mining deals at JP Morgan. But he was fined £450,000 by Britain's regulator in 2012 for market abuse and failed in a long court battle to overturn the ruling.

Hannam & Partners now has more than 40 employees and a presence in London, Hong Kong and Mumbai. It said it works with public and private companies and investors on M&A, strategic advisory, capital introduction, sovereign advisory and restructuring and since 2013 has advised on transactions worth more than US$6bn. (Reporting by Steve Slater)