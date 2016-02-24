(Corrects spelling of Davide Serra, paragraph 2)
LONDON Feb 24 Algebris Investments, the nearly
$3 billion alternative asset manager, said on Wednesday it had
hired Alberto Gallo as head of global macro strategies.
London-based Gallo, who previously led the Global Macro
Credit Research team at Royal Bank of Scotland, will
also be a portfolio manager and report to chief executive
officer and founder Davide Serra, Algebris said in a statement.
Algebris invests in the equity and credit of financial firms
across several long-only, hedge fund and private debt investment
strategies.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)