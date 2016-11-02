LONDON Nov 2 Lombard Odier Investment Managers
said on Wednesday it had hired a team of eight from London-based
AlphaGen Capital, a subsidiary of Henderson Global Investors
.
The Volantis team, which will join the firm's hedge fund
strategies platform and focus on UK small cap stocks, managed
more than $1 billion across UK equity long/short and long-only
strategies, Lombard Odier IM said in a statement.
"As our business model is increasingly focused on more
liquid and scalable strategies, we agreed with Volantis that
moving to Lombard Odier IM would be in the best interest of
investors," said Paul Graham, CEO of AlphaGen Capital.
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)