LONDON, March 1 One of the founders of 1.2
billion euro ($1.30 billion) London-based credit hedge fund
Numen Capital, Kushal Kumar, has handed over his investment
duties to fellow founder Filipo Lanza, the firm told Reuters.
Kumar, who set up the firm in May 2008 with Chief Executive
Officer Lanza, has decided to step back to pursue
"entrepreneurial interests related to India", a letter to
investors seen by Reuters showed, leaving Lanza as sole chief
investment officer.
UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority deregistered
Kumar in August, although he remains on Numen's board of
directors and chairs its advisory committee, the company said.
Separately, Numen's Chief Operating Officer, Jono Shorrock,
left the company in February after a two-year stint to pursue
opportunities outside finance, he told Reuters.
Over 2015, Numen Capital grew its assets by more than 70
percent from 700 million euros to 1.2 billion euros, the company
said.
Over the first 60 days of 2016, the firm's hedge fund was up
3.8 percent, while its onshore, more heavily regulated, UCITs
fund was up 0.9 percent.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Adrian Croft)