LONDON, March 1 One of the founders of 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) London-based credit hedge fund Numen Capital, Kushal Kumar, has handed over his investment duties to fellow founder Filipo Lanza, the firm told Reuters.

Kumar, who set up the firm in May 2008 with Chief Executive Officer Lanza, has decided to step back to pursue "entrepreneurial interests related to India", a letter to investors seen by Reuters showed, leaving Lanza as sole chief investment officer.

UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority deregistered Kumar in August, although he remains on Numen's board of directors and chairs its advisory committee, the company said.

Separately, Numen's Chief Operating Officer, Jono Shorrock, left the company in February after a two-year stint to pursue opportunities outside finance, he told Reuters.

Over 2015, Numen Capital grew its assets by more than 70 percent from 700 million euros to 1.2 billion euros, the company said.

Over the first 60 days of 2016, the firm's hedge fund was up 3.8 percent, while its onshore, more heavily regulated, UCITs fund was up 0.9 percent.

