LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Credit Agricole has hired Peter Kaufmann as a credit trader to join its high-yield desk in London, according to a market source.

Kaufmann will replace Peter Zlatkovic, who left the French bank earlier this year.

Kaufmann will report to Daniele La Villa, who heads Credit Agricole's high-yield trading in Europe.

Kaufman was previously at BNP Paribas, also as a high-yield trader. He left in May 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)