BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 7 (IFR) - Advisory house Houlihan Lokey said Johnny Colville has started as a managing director in its financial sponsors group.
Colville had previously advised UK financial sponsors at HSBC and before that worked at Deutsche Bank.
Colville will work closely with Florus Plantenga, another managing director at Houlihan Lokey. Houlihan Lokey, which floated on the New York stock exchange a year ago, is diversifying away from its traditional strength in restructuring and valuation advice.
As well as recruiting in London it has also acquired consumer services specialist McQueen and the investment banking parts of Italian bank Leonardo in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It will also operate an investment banking joint venture with Leonardo in Italy. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture