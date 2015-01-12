LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has hired Pierre Gaulier as a managing director within its industrials group, covering the diversified industrials sector. He will be based in London.

Gaulier joins from MPG Advisory, the independent advisory firm he founded, where he advised clients globally on a range of corporate finance matters. Prior to establishing MPG, he worked at Banque Leonardo, Societe Generale and ABN AMRO.