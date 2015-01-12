Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey has hired Pierre Gaulier as a managing director within its industrials group, covering the diversified industrials sector. He will be based in London.
Gaulier joins from MPG Advisory, the independent advisory firm he founded, where he advised clients globally on a range of corporate finance matters. Prior to establishing MPG, he worked at Banque Leonardo, Societe Generale and ABN AMRO.
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.