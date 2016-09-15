NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey hired Joseph Mooney as a managing director in its mergers & acquisitions group.

Mooney joins Houlihan from Sagent Advisors, where he most recently served as head of M&A.

He joined Sagent in 2013, after 15 years at Citigroup, where he was most recently as the senior M&A partner covering East Coast technology. In addition to Citigroup, he also worked at Morgan Stanley and Salomon Brothers. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)