By Tessa Walsh
| LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Andrew McMurdo, HSBC's
global head of loan syndicate, leveraged and acquisition finance
and head of EMEA loan syndicate is leaving the bank, banking
sources said.
McMurdo reported to Richard Jackson, global head of
leveraged and acquisition finance in New York. Oliver Duff,
European head of capital finance, will step into McMurdo's job
in London in the interim.
McMurdo, a respected market professional, is taking time out
to consider his options after a distinguished 25-year loan
market career.
He has worked at HSBC for the last eight years. Prior to
that he was at Morgan Stanley for a year, and Deutsche Bank for
eight years.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)