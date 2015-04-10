(Adds reporting line)

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, April 10 Andrew McMurdo, HSBC's global head of loan syndicate, leveraged and acquisition finance and head of EMEA loan syndicate is leaving the bank, banking sources said.

McMurdo reported to Richard Jackson, global head of leveraged and acquisition finance in New York, and Jean-Marc Mercier, global head of debt syndicate in London. Oliver Duff, European head of capital finance, will step into McMurdo's job in London in the interim.

McMurdo, a respected market professional, is taking time out to consider his options after a distinguished 25-year loan market career.

He has worked at HSBC for the last eight years. Prior to that he was at Morgan Stanley for a year, and Deutsche Bank for eight years. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)