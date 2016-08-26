LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Jeff Bennett has left his role as HSBC's head of high-yield capital markets EMEA, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Bennett departed the bank several weeks ago, when the capital financing and global banking divisions were merged as part of a broader reorganisation. The rejig saw HSBC's high-yield division integrated into its leveraged and acquisition finance team.

Bennett joined HSBC as managing director in 2007 and became head of leveraged and acquisition finance Asia-Pacific in 2009, before moving across to London in early 2011.

Before joining HSBC, Bennett spent a year as chief investment officer for ACP Mezzanine, a Jersey-based fund manager.

Prior to this, he worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was a managing director in the leveraged finance team focusing on event-driven loans and high-yield bonds. He joined Morgan Stanley after 12 years with Bankers Trust Company in London and in New York. (Reporting by Robert Smith, Editing by Helene Durand)