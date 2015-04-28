(Updates with further DCM appointments)

By Philip Wright

LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Bryan Pascoe as group treasurer, effective May 5.

Pascoe is currently global head of debt capital markets (DCM), a position he has held since December 2010, prior to which he was global head of syndicate for five years and head of Asian syndicate for five more before that.

He replaces Thierry Roland in the treasurer's role. Roland will become CEO, global banking and markets, Americas, based in New York, taking over from Patrick Nolan, who is returning to London as vice chairman for banking.

Pascoe's DCM responsibilities will be taken on by Alexi Chan and Jean-Marc Mercier, who have been appointed as global co-heads, effective immediately.

Chan will remain based in Hong Kong and Mercier will continue to be based in London. Both will report to Spencer Lake, global head of capital financing.

Chan has been head of DCM Asia-Pacific since 2013, and will retain his current position in addition to the new role.

Mercier has been global head of debt syndicate since 2010.

A further announcement regarding the fixed income syndicate structure will follow in due course, according to a spokesperson at the bank. (Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)