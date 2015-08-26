LONDON Aug 26 HSBC has moved the head
of its $445 billion fund management arm to Hong Kong from
London, in a sign of the shift in the British bank's power base
to Asia.
HSBC said Sridhar Chandrasekharan, chief executive of HSBC
Asset Management, relocated a few weeks ago to drive the
build-up of its Asian operations.
His move comes as HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, considers
whether to move its headquarters from London. It will make its
decision by the end of the year and Hong Kong would be the most
likely destination if it does choose to move.
"As a global asset manager, we believe there are
opportunities for us to grow our business with our clients and
contribute to the evolution of the investment markets," HSBC
said in a statement.
HSBC's asset management business attracted $29 billion in
net new money last year to lift funds under management to $445
billion. The unit brought in revenue of $1.1 billion in 2014.
HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver told investors and analysts in June
the bank would move asset management staff to Hong Kong from
London due to the growth opportunities in Asia.
Chandrasekharan moved before this week's selloff in China's
stock market, which has raised concerns about growth prospects
in China and Asia.
