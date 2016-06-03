LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Two of HSBC's senior bankers in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions have left the bank, people familiar with the matter said, as a streamlining of its investment bank outlined in February picks up pace.

John Crompton, who ran HSBC's corporate finance team in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Florian Fautz, global head of M&A, left the bank this week, the people said.

Crompton declined to comment. Fautz could not immediately be reached for comment.

The changes are part of an intensification this week of plans announced in February by Samir Assaf, chief executive of global banking and markets (GBM), to further streamline the business.

At that time HSBC hired senior Goldman Sachs banker Matthew Westerman to become co-head of banking alongside Robin Phillips. Westerman arrived last month and is expected to make further changes, people close to the situation have said.

HSBC this week appointed Patrick George as head of global markets, EMEA, and head of global markets institutional client group, a promotion from his role as global head of equities.

The bank also appointed Andre Cronje as chief operating officer of its investment bank, hiring him from UBS where he held a similar position. (Reporting by Steve Slater)