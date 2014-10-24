HONG KONG Oct 24 HSBC Holdings PLC's global head of equity strategy Garry Evans will leave after 16 years at the bank, the British-based lender said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Evans joined HSBC in 1998 as a strategist in Japan before moving to Hong Kong where he took over as the bank's head of Asian equity research.

In 2009 he took over the global role, responsible for advising HSBC's clients on strategies for investing in stock markets worldwide.

Evans will leave the bank at the end of the year, the memo said. A spokesman for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White)