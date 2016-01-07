LONDON Jan 7 HSBC has named Nigel
Hinshelwood to a newly-created role of head of UK and deputy CEO
of HSBC Bank Plc, a memo seen by Reuters showed, as it prepares
for new rules demanding the separation of retail banking from
riskier business activities.
Staff at Europe's biggest bank were notified of the
appointment earlier on Thursday in an internal note signed by
Antonio Simoes, chief executive officer, HSBC Plc and Andy
Maguire, group chief operating officer.
Hinshelwood will be responsible for retail banking and
wealth management, commercial banking, and private banking, as
well as oversee the creation of HSBC's ring-fenced bank.
"Successful delivery of the ring-fenced bank is one of the
ten strategic actions that we undertook to investors on the 9th
June strategy update. Nigel's role is therefore to deliver one
of the Group's highest priorities," the note said.
Hinshelwood, who joined the bank in 2005 and currently
serves as global head of operations, will take up this position
on February 22, subject to all regulatory approvals, the note
said.
His successor will be announced in due course.
All Britain's banks must ring-fence their wholesale and
investment banking activities from their retail and commercial
businesses by 2019. HSBC has said it will headquarter this
ring-fenced bank in Birmingham.
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise. Editing by Jane Merriman)