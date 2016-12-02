LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - HSBC has reshuffled its European bond
syndicate desk, according to an internal memo seen by IFR, as
the bank continues to reorganise its business following the
arrival in May of Matthew Westerman from Goldman Sachs as
co-head of banking.
Robert Gardiner, a director on the EMEA FIG syndicate desk,
is moving to the FIG DCM origination team with responsibility
for frequent issuers as part of the FIG flow desk.
He will report to Hugo Moore, head of FIG flow DCM, EMEA.
Peter Riera, a director, is relocating from New York to
London and will join EMEA debt syndicate, reporting to Adam
Bothamley, global head of debt syndicate.
In New York, he led the bank's US and Yankee financials
syndicate effort.
Nils Bachmann Hansen, an associate director, will relocate
to New York from Sydney and join the syndicate desk, reporting
to Peter Burger, head of debt syndicate, Americas.
Andrew Peacock, an associate director, has moved from the
FIG flow DCM desk, EMEA, to the FIG DCM origination team,
reporting to Chris Hittmair, global head of FIG DCM.
Callum de Forest, associate director, joins the DCM team
from Global Markets in Sydney and will assume responsibility for
the Australian dollar debt syndicate function.
De Forest will report locally to Andrew Duncan, head of debt
capital markets, Australia, and functionally to Chris Jones,
global head of local currency debt syndicate.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Julian
Baker)