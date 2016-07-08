(Adds dropped word 'UK' in lead)
LONDON, July 8 HSBC's head of UK equity
markets Antony Isaacs has left the bank as part of the
continuing restructuring of its investment banking division,
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
Isaacs' departure follows a cull of senior staff at HSBC's
banking and markets division in May and comes at a time when
prospects for deals on the London Stock Exchange have
been damaged by Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment. A woman answering
Isaacs's work phone said he was not at the office.
Isaacs joined HSBC in May last year, having worked
previously at Credit Suisse and Macquarie, and
was tasked with winning more advisory work for HSBC on British
company listings.
Brexit has already caused Bain, owner of TI Automotive, to
reconsider the timing of the car parts company's initial public
offering, which could have valued it at 3 billion euros ($3.3
billion).
($1 = 0.9038 euros)
(Reporting By Lawrence White and Anjuli Davies; Editing by
David Goodman)