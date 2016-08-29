HONG KONG, Aug 29 (IFR) - Daniel Kim has been appointed
HSBC's head of high-yield capital markets and CMB debt
origination for Asia Pacific, succeeding Wallace Lam, who will
move on to a senior position in commercial banking, according to
an internal memo.
Kim will keep current managerial oversight for the DCM
businesses in Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and
Vietnam.
Sean McNelis will take Kim's place as head of FIG DCM for
Asia Pacific, in addition to his existing responsibilities as
head of DCM financing solutions group.
The changes are effective October.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)