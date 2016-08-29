HONG KONG, Aug 29 (IFR) - Daniel Kim has been appointed HSBC's head of high-yield capital markets and CMB debt origination for Asia Pacific, succeeding Wallace Lam, who will move on to a senior position in commercial banking, according to an internal memo.

Kim will keep current managerial oversight for the DCM businesses in Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Sean McNelis will take Kim's place as head of FIG DCM for Asia Pacific, in addition to his existing responsibilities as head of DCM financing solutions group.

The changes are effective October. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)