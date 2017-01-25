LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.

MacKinnon joined HSBC from Barclays in 2011 and was previously head of tax at the bank.

He will retain oversight of the tax function in his new role.

Pascoe, who was appointed treasurer in May 2015, left the position at the end of 2016 and now heads head up client coverage for HSBC's commercial banking arm. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, writing by Helene Durand, Editing by Philip Wright)