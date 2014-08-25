BRIEF-Air Liquide to sell welding equipment unit to Lincoln Electric
* Air Liquide signed an agreement with Lincoln Electric for the sale of its Air Liquide Welding subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Aug 25 HSBC appointed Mahbub Rahman as head of commercial banking in Malaysia.
Rahman, who has been heading commercial banking in Bangladesh since 2006, will be responsible for driving global trade and receivables finance as well as payments and cash management businesses in Malaysia.
Mahbub will report to Noel Quinn, group general manager and regional head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and to Mukhtar Hussain, CEO of HSBC Malaysia.
* AV Homes Inc - during q1 of 2017, company delivered 462 homes, an 8 pct increase from 428 homes delivered during q1 of 2016