LONDON Jan 17 Alexis Maskell is joining HSBC
as global head of account coverage within its Financial
Sponsors Group from Deutsche Bank, HSBC said in a
memo on Tuesday.
Maskell, who was covering key sponsors in Europe at Deutsche
Bank, will report to Gilles Collombin, global head of financial
sponsors group on a day-to-day basis, HSBC said.
He will report to HSBC's co-heads of global banking Matthew
Westerman and Robin Phillips on his global account coverage
responsibilities, the bank's memo added.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Maskell was a managing
director in Deutsche Bank's financial sponsors team.
