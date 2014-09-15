(Clarifies CEO of investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, not country head)

DUBAI, Sept 15 HSBC Holdings' chief executive of its investment banking business in Saudi Arabia, Walid Khoury, has left the bank, a spokesman for the lender confirmed on Monday.

Nabeel Shoaib, who was deputy CEO and chief operating officer of the business for HSBC in the kingdom, will become acting CEO, the spokesman added. No further details were immediately available. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)