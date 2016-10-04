LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - HSBC has appointed Andrew Sinfield as head of European investment-grade corporate credit trading, part of a wider initiative by the bank to expand its credit franchise.

Sinfield is based in London and will report to Hussein Dbouk, head of IG, CDS and high-yield credit trading in Europe.

Sinfield has over 20 years' experience in credit trading, including head of European IG corporate trading at JP Morgan, and various roles at Commerzbank, TD, and RBC.

He returns to the industry after pursuing personal business interests since 2013, during which time he co-founded Calibrate Management, an alternative fund that provides venture capital and invests in UK real estate. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)