LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has named Rene Baars as head of its international commodity coverage, overseeing the bank's relationships with global commodities traders.

ICBC Standard Bank said Baars will lead its commodity coverage globally and report to Kent Hilen, head of international coverage.

Baars has over 15 years of experience in commodity finance roles, most recently at Standard Chartered as head of its Europe commodity traders and agribusiness unit. He previously had senior sales positions at ING and ABN AMRO.

ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when China's ICBC bought a 60% stake in Standard Bank's London-based global markets business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)