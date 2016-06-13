BRIEF-Incity Immobilien to increase company's share capital
* TO INCREASE COMPANY'S CAPITAL BY EUR 26,000,000 TO EUR 86,000,000 AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUANCE OF 26,000,000 NEW SHARES
LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - ICBC Standard Bank has named Rene Baars as head of its international commodity coverage, overseeing the bank's relationships with global commodities traders.
ICBC Standard Bank said Baars will lead its commodity coverage globally and report to Kent Hilen, head of international coverage.
Baars has over 15 years of experience in commodity finance roles, most recently at Standard Chartered as head of its Europe commodity traders and agribusiness unit. He previously had senior sales positions at ING and ABN AMRO.
ICBC Standard Bank specialises in commodities, fixed income, currencies and equities and was formed in February 2015 when China's ICBC bought a 60% stake in Standard Bank's London-based global markets business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.