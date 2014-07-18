BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics says offering of 5.2 mln shares priced at $14.50/shr
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
July 18 Peter Barsoom, president of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE) swap trading service, will leave by August-end, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.
Barsoom, 43, has been part of the development of ICE's futures contracts on credit-default swaps and its swap execution facility, ICE Swap Trade LLC, according to the report. (bloom.bg/1kDnK4Z)
Chris Edmonds, ICE's senior vice president for financial markets, did not mention in the memo to the staff whether Barsoom was joining another company, the report said.
ICE declined to comment on the departure.
* Audentes Therapeutics announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: