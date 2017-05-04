LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The International Capital Market Association (ICMA) has appointed Martin Egan as chairman, according to two sources.

Egan, current vice chairman of ICMA as well as global co-head of primary and credit markets at BNP Paribas, replaces outgoing chairman Spencer Lake.

Lake, who left HSBC in September last year, was elected chairman of ICMA in 2015.

Egan's appointment is expected to be ratified at ICMA's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conference later on Thursday, an international forum to discuss market and regulatory developments that kicked off in Luxembourg this week.

(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew, Alex Chambers, writing by Alice Gledhill; editing by Sudip Roy)