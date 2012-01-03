Jan 3 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS BANK PLC < BARCBB.UL >

The Britain-based bank said it has appointed Rumi Contractor as chief operating officer, UK retail and business banking, effective March 1.

KBW INC

The boutique investment banker said named James Harasimowicz and Joseph Gulash as managing directors in the depository investment banking group.

LIGHTSQUARED INC

Billionaire hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared Inc on Tuesday named telecommunications veteran Marc Montagner as chief financial officer, replacing Michael Montemarano.

ALPARI (UK) LTD

The online foreign exchange trading services company named David Hodge as chief marketing officer. David joins the company from IG Group, where he was group marketing director.