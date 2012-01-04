Jan 4 The following financial service
PHH Corp
The U.S. mortgage lender named Glen Messina as president and
chief executive, succeeding Jerome Selitto.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
The Japan-based financial company named Andy Chaytor as
executive director, senior macro strategist in the global macro
strategy team.
TULLETT PREBON PLC
The inter-dealer broker named Simon Underhill as head of
options trading (EMEA) on the base metals desk.
SIGNIA WEALTH LIMITED
The wealth manager appointed Martin O'Hare as managing
director and head of investment solutions.
HARBOURVEST PARTNERS
The private equity firm appointed Stuart Howard as chief
operating officer for European listed products. Stuart will
oversee HarbourVest's role in the operations of HarbourVest
Global Private Equity Limited and HarbourVest Senior
Loans Europe, the listed investment companies managed
by HarbourVest affiliates.
