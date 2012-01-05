Jan 5 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Societe Generale

The French bank is set to announce an overhaul of its private banking unit that will see Daniel Truchi replaced as head of the division, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Old Mutual

The London-based insurer named Ian Gladman as group strategy director.

Barclays Wealth

The wealth management division of Barclays Bank PLC said it has appointed Paul Fleming as director, head of strategic partnerships to focus on developing the firm's relationships with key business introducers, including lawyers and accountants.

Micro Focus International plc

The software company named Tom Virden as a non-executive director. Virden will succeed Paul Pester with immediate effect.

Akbank

The Turkish lender said on Thursday its board had decided to appoint Sabri Hakan Binbasgil as chief executive to replace Ziya Akkurt.