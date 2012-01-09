Jan 9 The following financial service industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The investment bank named Noah Bulkin as managing director, financial advisory. Bulkin joins Lazard from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

MORGAN STANLEY

The Wall Street bank will promote Eric Grossman to the position of chief legal officer when the current legal chief, Frank Barron, retires at mid-year, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

CITIBANK JAPAN LTD

The Japanese unit of Citigroup Inc will promote vice chairman Masatsugu Nagato to chairman on Tuesday, Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.

LIQUIDNET INC

A U.S. venue where institutions anonymously trade public stocks, named John Kelly as chief operating officer and member of the leadership team effective immediately.

SOCIETE GENERALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT

The investment banking arm of Societe Generale has appointed Degenhard Schroeren as head of the leveraged finance group for Germany, Austria and Central & Eastern Europe, effective 19 December 2011.

MKP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Hedge fund firm named Anthony Simpson as managing director to focus on European marketing.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The financial services company named Cynthia Steer as head of manager research & investment solutions, succeeding Phil Maisano, who retired earlier this year.