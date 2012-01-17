Jan 17 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
J.P Morgan Asset Management said it hired Andy Lloyd as a
senior institutional client adviser for the Nordic region. He
will be the first employee to be based at the firm's newly
established Danish branch in Copenhagen. Lloyd was previously
with Alfred Berg/BNP Paribas Investment Partners where he was
head of nordic alternative sales and Danish institutional
sales.
NOMURA HOLDINGS
Japan's investment bank has appointed Steven Ashley as head
of its global fixed income operations, a person with knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday, replacing Tarun Jotwani who
stepped down last week along with wholesale division chief
Jasjit Bhattal.
ERNST & YOUNG
Global audit and consulting firm has named Mark Weinberger,
a longtime Washington insider, as its next chairman and chief
executive, a signal that connections in the U.S. capital may be
growing in importance to a profession facing greater scrutiny.
MACQUARIE CAPITAL
The advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd has
appointed Mike Turner to head the delivery of financing
solutions for client transactions in EMEA.