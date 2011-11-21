(Corrects Nov 15 item to fix investment fund's name in the last
snippet, after the company clarified that Tom Ridge joined FS
Investment Corp, not Franklin Square Investment Corp)
Nov 15 The following financial service
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank made stand-in Sergio Ermotti permanent chief
executive and brought forward the start date of chairman
designate Axel Weber, in a move to reassure investors following
the lender's $2 billion trading scandal.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank's global transaction services division on Monday
named Sanjeev Jain as its Indonesian head. Jain was previously
the division's regional head of public sector, Asia Pacific.
MORGAN STANLEY
The U.S. investment bank has appointed its veteran mergers
and acquisitions banker Kamal Jabre as chairman and chief
executive of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) business.
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and Zenith National Insurance
Corp said Stanley Zax has decided to retire as the President and
CEO of Zenith, Fairfax's wholly-owned subsidiary, effective Jan.
1, 2012.
PICTET & CIE
The Swiss private bank named Sharon Chou as the head of Hong
Kong-based Pictet Wealth Management North Asia, with effect from
Jan. 1, 2012. Sharon joins Pictet from BNP Paribas Wealth
Management.
ABERDEEN
Aberdeen Asset Management Asia named David Smith as the head
of corporate governance in its Asian investment team. David
joins from Institutional Shareholder Services.
VANGUARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The wholly owned unit of Vanguard Group Inc named Joy Yang
as the head of its equity team and Nick Pierce as the head of
fixed income operations.
FS INVESTMENT CORP
The investment fund appointed Tom Ridge as a new member of
its Board of Directors.
(Compiled by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore)