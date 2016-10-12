Oct 12 Incapital LLC, a bond dealer, said on
Wednesday it appointed Sharon Stark as managing director of
financial strategy who will develop bond investment strategies
for institutional clients.
Stark will be based in Boca Raton, Florida and will report
to Chris O'Connor, managing director of the firm's fixed income
group, Incapital said in a statement.
Prior to joining Incapital, Stark had been the fixed income
strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. She previously served at the
U.S. Treasury Department as the senior advisor to the Deputy
Director/COO of the Office of Thrift Supervision on policy and
operational issues.
