Sept 3 UK-based Inflexion Private Equity said it appointed John Harper and Stuart Robinson as investment directors.

Harper, who has 20 years of experience in private equity, will join the firm's buyout team, Inflexion said in a statement.

He has previously worked with Lloyds Development Capital, Duke Street Capital and Montagu Private Equity.

Robinson, previously with the London office of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, will join Inflexion's partnership capital team.