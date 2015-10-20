LONDON, Oct 20 (IFR) - ING has created a new cross-business
high-yield platform as it seeks to increase its offering in the
asset class. Dominique LeMaire, who formerly headed the
high-yield debt capital markets team at rival UniCredit, will
head the new high-yield joint venture.
LeMaire reports jointly to global head of capital markets Leo
Greve and global head of the specialised financing group Krista
Baetens. He also becomes co-head of the existing high-yield DCM
team alongside Mathias Blumschein.
IFR last week reported that LeMaire was joining the bank.
Meanwhile, Marta Stojanova has joined as director in the
high-yield DCM team. She was previously at Credit Agricole and
will report to LeMaire and Blumschein.
In addition, Eden Riche has joined the bank as global head
of emerging markets and high-yield syndicate. Riche brings over
25 years of syndicate experience and in his new role reports to
Kris Devos, global head of syndicate.
On the trading side, Catherine Da Silva joins credit sales
as senior high-yield sales person. Karan Anand will also join
the team as a senior high-yield trader. All new joiners will be
based in ING's London office.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)