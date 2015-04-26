DUBAI, April 26 Investcorp, the
alternative investment firm, has appointed Nemir Kirdar as
chairman of its board of directors, effective from July 1, it
said in a statement on Sunday.
Kirdar will replace Abdul-Rahman Salim al-Ateeqi, who will
retire as chairman at the end of the current fiscal year on June
30. Ateeqi has served as chairman since the company's inception
in 1982.
Bahrain-based Investcorp announced in October that Kirdar
would retire in June 2015 from his positions as executive
chairman and chief executive.
Mohammed al-Shroogi, president of Gulf business, and Rishi
Kapoor, chief financial officer, will become co-chief executives
from July 1, subject to regulatory approval. Mohammed al-Ardhi,
a non-executive board director since September 2008, will
succeed Kirdar as executive chairman.
