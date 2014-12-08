LONDON Dec 8 Jeff Boswell and Garland Hansmann are to join Investec Asset Management in March 2015, the company said.

Boswell and Hansmann will lead the firm's efforts in global credit, primarily focused on the developed markets.

Boswell and Hansmann were both directors at fund manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and resigned last week, banking sources said.

ICG declined to comment.

Boswell joined ICG in 2008 and was head of portfolio management in Europe. He was previously head of acquisition finance at Investec Bank after developing the platform in 2004. He was also senior portfolio manager for Investec's Gresham Capital CLO programme.

Hansmann joined ICG in 2007 and was head of high yield. Prior to ICG he was head of European credit research and high yield bond portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)