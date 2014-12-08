LONDON Dec 8 Jeff Boswell and Garland Hansmann
are to join Investec Asset Management in March 2015, the company
said.
Boswell and Hansmann will lead the firm's efforts in global
credit, primarily focused on the developed markets.
Boswell and Hansmann were both directors at fund manager
Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) and resigned last week, banking
sources said.
ICG declined to comment.
Boswell joined ICG in 2008 and was head of portfolio
management in Europe. He was previously head of acquisition
finance at Investec Bank after developing the platform in 2004.
He was also senior portfolio manager for Investec's Gresham
Capital CLO programme.
Hansmann joined ICG in 2007 and was head of high yield.
Prior to ICG he was head of European credit research and high
yield bond portfolio manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)