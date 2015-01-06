LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - South African investment bank Investec
has appointed Florian von Hartig as head of debt capital
markets. Based in London, he reports to Chris Meyer, head of
corporate and institutional banking.
Von Hartig was most recently at Standard Bank, where he had
been for more than nine years, leaving last October, five months
after he was shifted out of his role as global head of DCM and
into the global markets business. Megan McDonald succeeded him
in the DCM position.
Investec has been without a devoted DCM head since Eden
Riche moved to its private bank to head up its high net worth
lending operations in October 2013. In the interim, the
responsibilities were taken on by Ian Dixon, a member of the DCM
team who remains at the bank following von Hartig's appointment,
specifically within the high-yield segment.
(Reporting by Philip Wright, Editing by Helene Durand)